With nearly 3.8 million head of beef cattle in three Midwest states, university extension services in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin are teaming up to offer the Driftless Region Beef Conference. The annual event will be held Jan. 26-28, with webinars each evening.
Two presenters will speak each evening Jan. 26-28. All three sessions will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. More information is available at aep.iastate.edu/beef/. For more information or to receive a brochure, contact Denise Schwab, beef specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, at (319) 472-4739.
