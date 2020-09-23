Grant applications to the Community Foundation of Jackson County are due Friday, October 2. Jackson County nonprofits should submit all 2021 requests by October 2. Moving forward, the Community Foundation will award all state of Iowa gaming grant dollars annually in November. There will be no spring grant cycle. Applications and guidelines are at dbqfoundation.org/CFJC.
The Community Foundation has awarded over $5.2 million in grants to nonprofits since 2012. Nonprofits can apply for grants from the Community Foundation for projects or programs in Jackson County that address significant community issues and benefit a broad spectrum of the community. Grant priority areas include community development, diversity, education, environment, health and human services, children and youth, families, senior citizens, arts and culture, historic preservation, and wellness.
The Foundation’s mission to nurture charitable giving, enrich quality of life, and promote a sense of community now and in the future allows donors many unique ways to support causes they care about. Whether supporting a favorite nonprofit or disaster recovery, local generosity fuels grantmaking that strengthens Jackson County for all residents, today and tomorrow.
For more information, visit dbqfoundation.org/ CFJC or contact Angie Wille at angie@dbqfoundation.org.
The Community Foundation of Jackson County was established in 1982 as the Maquoketa Area Foundation to help individuals throughout Jackson County. In 2012, it joined the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque as an affiliate foundation. To learn more, visit dbqfoundation .org/cfjc.
