The Bellevue Baseball and Softball Association made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 youth season today.
They provided a season update to parents.
COVID-19 and 2020 Season Update
Parents,
This message is to inform you that this year’s Bellevue Ball Association Season has been cancelled, due to COVID-19. The health and safety of the players, coaches, family and community always comes first.
The board sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to next season.
We have not cashed any checks nor deposited any cash. You will receive an email within the next 1-2 days confirming the date and time you can pick up your checks or cash. If you would like to donate to the league or have your checks voided and shredded let us know via email.
The board has had numerous meetings and spoken with the coaches in regards to this decision and we feel that this is the right one for our community.
If you have any questions or concerns please reach out to Josh Richter, jmrcmr@gmail.com or Shannon Wedeking, shannonwedeking@yahoo.com
BBA Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.