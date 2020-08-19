The Eagle Nature Foundation (ENF) has announced its plans for a Fall Eagle Fest to be held at the Crossroads Church in Galena, IL on Saturday, Sept. 19. Members of the public are invited to attend, to witness something they may never again see in their lifetime.
On that date John and Dale Stokes will present two showings of their program “Wings to Soar”, one at 10 a.m. and one at 1p.m. During these programs they will be flying live birds of prey; hawks, eagles, owls and vultures, right over the heads of the audience. Their program is the only one in the world where this many different types of birds are flown just over the heads of the audience. It is a wonderful once in a lifetime experience for the whole family.
At 11:00 am eight student finalists in ENF’s Bald Eagle Essay Contest; four high school and four grade school, will present for final judging their personal essays on “What the Bald Eagle Means to Me”.
