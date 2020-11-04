Campaign contributions have continued to pour into the coffers of candidates competing for seats in the Iowa House of Representatives as campaigning has intensified in the final three months before the general election.
Candidates running for public office are required to file campaign finance reports on specified dates. Those reports are public records and can be accessed on the Iowa Ethics & Campaign Disclosure Board website at ethics.iowa.gov. People can search by candidate name, political action committee, or other designation.
The information in this article is based on campaign reports filed Oct. 19, including donations, expenses, and in-kind spending reported from July 15 through Oct. 14.
State races
With the coronavirus pandemic forcing some candidates to rely heavily on donations instead of fundraisers, those campaign funds often came from the candidate’s political party or various political action committees (PACs).
Hundreds of thousands of dollars flowed through the campaign accounts of Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, and incumbent Andy McKean, D-Anamosa. The race has been hotly contested, particularly because McKean was a member of the Republican Party when he was elected in 2016, then separated from the party in 2019 to become a Democrat.
McKean’s campaign accepted about $81,540 in the last three months. Almost $50,000 — or about 61%, came from PACs representing agriculture, law, construction, unions, insurance, laborers, etc., according to the campaign finance report.
Bradley’s campaign recorded receipts of $29,370 in the last three months. About 59% was raised via fundraiser. PACs and Republican Party groups contributed $5,450.
Meanwhile in Clinton County’s House 98 race, Clinton Democrat Mary Wolfe’s campaign reported receipts of about $17,300, including $1,680 in fundraising. PACs contributed about 70% of Wolfe’s revenue in the last three months.
Her opponent, Joma Short, R-Clinton, received $50 in campaign contributions.
In the House 97 race, incumbent Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, reported slightly more than $32,000 in contributions for the last three months. Almost $24,600, or 77%, came from PACs.
His opponent, LeClaire Democrat Ryan Zeskey, received contributions of almost $6,500. PACs contributed almost two-thirds of those dollars.
Iowa political parties waged the heftiest battles on behalf of their candidates, contributing in-kind dollars in advertising to promote their candidates in the three months leading to election day.
The Iowa Democratic Party provided in-kind contributions of about $453,400 in TV advertising, $20,600 in digital advertising, and about $26,900 in direct mailers to voters promoting McKean. His campaign spent an additional almost $13,100 on advertising.
During that same time, the Republican provided in-kind contributions of more than $314,800 for TV advertising, almost $14,200 in digital advertising, about $14,600 in mailers, and $8,200 in radio spots attempting to ensure a Bradley win. His campaign wrote checks for about $14,000 in additional advertising, including at least $8,800 in print.
In Clinton County’s District 98 race, Wolfe’s campaign paid $1,970 for advertising and about $455 for campaign signs.
Her opponent, Short, received almost $740 in-kind from the Clinton County Republican Central Committee for campaign signs and more than $2,900 in-kind from the state Republican Party for mailers. Short also used her personal funds to loan $2,626.29 to her campaign for the last three months, after receiving only one donation of $50 during that time.
In Clinton County’s District 97 race, Mommsen’s campaign paid $619.40 in advertising. However, the Republican Party paid about $7,300 in-kind for mailers.
His opponent, Zeskey, reported no monetary or in-kind contributions from the Iowa Democratic Party.
County races
Most county candidates relied more on individual and business donations than on state political parties and PACs. Many candidates cancelled fundraisers — at least in-person ones — as a way to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Residents in Jackson and Clinton counties voted Tuesday to elect new sheriffs Nov. 3.
Jackson County Chief Deputy Sheriff Steve Schroeder, D-Bellevue, and Scott County Deputy Sheriff Brent Kilburg, R-Donahue, raised comparable donations and spent similar amounts for advertising since July 15.
Schroeder’s campaign reported total receipts of about $11,400, with almost $1,050 coming from the Jackson County Democratic Central Committee and about $4,700 from a fundraiser. He received an estimated $4,600 from in-kind donations of various items for a fundraiser.
His campaign spent about $6,900, with almost half in advertising and more than one-quarter on campaign signs.
Kilburg’s campaign received almost $9,100, with all but $750 coming from individual donors. The $750 came from the county Republican committee.
Of his more than $11,100 in expenses, Kilburg spent about $355 on a fundraiser and $5,600 on advertising.
In the contested Jackson County supervisor race, incumbent Republican Mike Steines of LaMotte received $700 in campaign contributions over the last three months; $500 came from the county Democratic committee. His campaign spent almost $2,500, with an estimated $1,800 in advertising and about $645 in campaign merchandise.
His opponent, Democrat Sandy Knockel-Strub of Leisure Lake, recorded receipts of $1,435 and expenses totaling about $160, including $149 in advertising. She incurred debt of almost $2,000, according to finance reports, and spent about $1,700 of that on advertising.
The two Clinton County sheriff candidates spent a comparable amount of money since July 15, but more people contributed to deputy police chief Bill Greenwalt’s campaign than that of his opponent, Democrat and chief deputy sheriff Steve Diesch.
Greenwalt received almost $17,300, including $60 from a fundraiser. His campaign spent more than $12,600, including about $3,300 on advertising, $2,400 on campaign signs, and more than $3,500 on campaign merchandise, according to campaign finance reports.
Diesch reported contributions of $11,335, about 45% of it from PACs. His campaign spent more than $12,600, with more than $4,900 on advertising, $1,500 for campaign signs, and about $1,600 on campaign merchandise.
In the contested Clinton County supervisor race, Democrat and Clinton Fire Chief Mike Brown recorded slightly more contributions than his Republican opponent, incumbent Republican Tom Determann.
Brown collected more than $9,400 since July, with $7,250 coming from PACs. His campaign spent more than $7,800 — more than $6,400 for advertising and the rest for assorted printing costs. He received $600 in-kind for further advertising.
Determann’s campaign recorded receipts of more than $7,100. His campaign expenses since July 15 totaled almost $13,500, including about $5,400 in advertising and almost $4,700 in campaign signs. He also loaned $10,000 to his campaign, according to campaign finance reports.
Two men — Republican Dustin Johnson and Democrat Bill Jacobs — vied to be Clinton County treasurer.
Johnson’s campaign recorded receipts of $5,170, with $1,000 coming from the Clinton County Republican Central Committee. He spent more than $4,300 — about $1,130 for campaign merchandise and almost $3,200 for campaign signs.
The Jacobs campaign collected about $8,600, about 61% coming from PACs. Expenses totaled just shy of $5,200, with more than $500 spent on advertising and more than $1,600 on campaign signs.
