With the help of First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue, Lazy Hound Ranch Trucking, LLC, which includes members of the church Dan and Gina Sargent and Deb and Paul Old, are going to provide 200 Christmas meals for those in need this holiday season. These meals will include uncooked frozen turkey, boxed potatoes, boxed stuffing, canned vegetables, rolls, frozen pie crust and canned pie filling.
If you or someone you know would like these groceries, please call or email the church at 563-872-4853 or bellpres305@gmail.com to register. The meals can be picked up between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the 4th Street church parking lot. Food can also be delivered to those who are unable to pick it up. Masks will be worn and safe social distancing will be maintained when you arrive.
