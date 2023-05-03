The plaque at the Nelson Unit of Bellevue State Park that disappeared sometime between 2012 and 2022 was replaced this past week, using the original design and wording from the original version.
The news came from Park Ranger Jason Gilmore of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), who also thanked the Herald-Leader for helping to find old photos of the words on the original plaque that was placed there during a dedication ceremony over five decades ago.
A story that appeared in the July 7, 2022 Bellevue Herald-Leader led to the exact wording etched on the plaque, which was dedicated to the Rev. Laurence Nelson in October of 1970 when the Nelson Unit at Bellevue State Park was officially named in his honor.
DNR were not sure what happened to the original plaque, but indicated they would replace the plaque to its rightful place when they found out exactly what was on it. A search in the Bellevue Herald archives found photos and stories about the dedication in 1970, but there was no close-up of the plaque and what it said on it.
Enter David Chesterman of northern Virginia, whose grandparents were originally from Bellevue. Chesterman, who reads the Bellevue Herald-Leader every week, saw the story about the Rev. Nelson and sent a photo of the plaque that he took years ago while visiting Bellevue.
“First of all I want to say I am enjoying my subscription to the Herald Leader. When my mother died two years ago I lost access to seeing the paper when I visited. I decided to subscribe the last time I was in the Tri-State area and am glad I did it. I read it when it comes out as much as I do my local paper, the Washington Post, and I read that often,” said Chesterman.
“My mother Karen (Trute) Chesterman graduated from Marquette in 1962 and was a Toastmaster. She had a speech she did called ‘Choices, Chances and Serendipity,’ and it was definitely serendipity I read the article on Rev. Nelson and caught the part about the plaque missing, so when I was looking for photos for my dad's 80th birthday event, I ran across that photo,” he added. “I believe my mother may have babysat for Rev. Nelson and his wife in the later 1950s.”
As well as his parents, Chesterman’s grandparents (now deceased), Ed and Alice Sprank would have also known the Rev. Nelson.
“My grandparents lived in Bellevue - my grandfather (a World War II veteran and life member of Bellevue American Legion Post #273) worked on the Lock and Dam for more than 30 years and my mother grew up there,” said Chesterman. “I have fond memories of going to my grandparents in Bellevue, especially on the 4th of July.”
Those who have been around Bellevue for more than a few generations will also most likely remember the Rev. Laurence Nelson.
For more than 30 years after moving from Duluth, Minnesota to Bellevue, Iowa in 1938, he served as pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Bellevue, and was involved in virtually every community organization and cause from local conservation efforts to serving on the Bellevue Fire Department to establishing the Bellevue Chapter of the Izaak Walton League to helping to charter the Bellevue Rotary Club to organizing Red Cross fundraisers to help with travel expenses for refugees from Latvia and neighboring countries in the late 1950s.
In 1966, Iowa Governor Harold Hughes appointed Rev. Nelson chairman of the State Conservation Commission. He was first appointed to the commission by Gov. Hughes in March 1963.
In fact, he was so well-known for his good deeds and efforts to highlight conservation, that the Nelson Unit at Bellevue State Park was named in his honor after he died unexpectedly more than five decades ago.
Nelson was just 62 years old in February 19, 1970, when he died from injuries received in the crash of his car. The accident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on US Highway 52 six miles south of Bellevue. He was on his way to Green Island to make sick calls.
In October of 1970, the Nelson Unit at Bellevue State Park was named in his honor with an official ceremony near the scenic overlook, complete with speeches by state and local dignitaries. A plaque and flagpole were also installed and dedicated to Nelson.
Nelson’s grandson, Paul Reuss of Spragueville, who visited Bellevue State Park on occasion, found that the original plaque honoring his grandfather was no longer on the memorial rock where it was placed 53 years ago. He alerted the DNR and also stopped at the Bellevue Herald-Leader office to tell the news.
