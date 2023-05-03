exact wording

The exact wording and design of the original 1970 plaque honoring the late Rev. Laurence Nelson of Bellevue (located near the scenic overlook at Bellevue State Park’s Nelson Unit) was re-created on a new plaque honoring the man, conservationist and nature lover who the area was dedicated to over 50 years ago.

The plaque at the Nelson Unit of Bellevue State Park that disappeared sometime between 2012 and 2022 was replaced this past week, using the original design and wording from the original version.

The news came from Park Ranger Jason Gilmore of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), who also thanked the Herald-Leader for helping to find old photos of the words on the original plaque that was placed there during a dedication ceremony over five decades ago.