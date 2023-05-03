As inflation impacts people across the country, Dubuque-based retailer Theisen’s Home Farm Auto is working to meet basic needs with grants that provide food security, housing support, access to health resources and more.
In total, 188 nonprofits in 23 store communities in Iowa and Wisconsin have received a total of $350,326 in More for Your Community grants. Fourteen organizations serving Jackson County received $9,969.
Jackson County grant recipients are as follows:
• St. John’s Lutheran Church, Preston Manna Center: $500 to help those in need
• Bernard Rescue Unit: $969 for electric hydraulic rescue tools
• Hospice of Jackson County: $500 for patient safety
• Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading: $500 for “books from the beginning”
• Marquette Catholic Schools: $500 for competency-based education (CBE) pathways program
• Vision To Learn: $500 to increase access to vision care for Maquoketa, Andrew and Easton Valley students
• Andover Community Ambulance: $750 for tire replacement
• Iowa College Access Network: $750 to raise attainment levels in education and the workforce in Jackson County
• Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: $750 for remote surveillance camera
• Maquoketa Community School District: $750 for Cardinal Backpack Club
• Maquoketa Farmers Market: $750
• Miles Community Improvement Group: $750 for Miles park project
• Preston Fire Company: $750 for fire boots
• Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Jackson County: $1,250 for Jackson County book distributions
Successful grant applicants showed that their projects would serve basic needs. They demonstrated strong local fund matches, and they provide opportunities for others to give back to the community.
“People are struggling, and this grant program is our way of supporting residents of the communities we serve in their time of need,” said Chris Theisen, president and CEO of Theisen’s Home Farm Auto. “We are so proud to support organizations providing food, shelter, health care, safety and education to children and families in and near our store communities.”
Now celebrating its 13th year, the Theisen’s More for Your Community grant program has given away nearly $3.4 million to support local nonprofits and the people they serve. Based on estimates in nonprofit grant applications, this year’s grants are expected to impact more than 630,000 people.
Theisen’s Home Farm Auto is a four-generation, family-owned business. Three generations of the Theisen family support this grant program, taking active roles in evaluating each year’s many applications. They also make annual site visits to nonprofit grantees to learn about community needs and to meet the nonprofit leaders serving children and families.
Theisen’s More for Your Community corporate giving program is a partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. The Community Foundation administers the grant program, accepting applications and making funding recommendations as part of its mission to strengthen communities and inspire giving. This year, 343 applications requested a total of more than $1.1 million. For a full list of grantees, visit DbqFoundation.org/Theisens.
“Nonprofits and local businesses like Theisen’s play critical roles in building strong communities,” said Peter Supple, director of nonprofit relations for the Community Foundation. “We are grateful to Theisen’s for facilitating the More for Your Community grant program and to the organizations receiving funding for the important work they do each day.”
Visit www.Theisens.com/About-Theisens/We-Give-Back to learn more about the Theisen’s More for Your Community grant program.
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque has inspired people to give back to their community since 2002. It aims to turn generosity into lasting change, increase access to resources and help all people succeed. To learn more, volunteer or donate, visit DbqFoundation.org.
