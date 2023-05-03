GRANT RECIPIENTS

GRANT RECIPIENTS: Earlier this year, 14 organizations serving Jackson County received $9,969 from the Theisen’s More for Your Community grant program.

As inflation impacts people across the country, Dubuque-based retailer Theisen’s Home Farm Auto is working to meet basic needs with grants that provide food security, housing support, access to health resources and more.

In total, 188 nonprofits in 23 store communities in Iowa and Wisconsin have received a total of $350,326 in More for Your Community grants. Fourteen organizations serving Jackson County received $9,969.