Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) last week announced a new, $103 million contract for Cedar Rapids-based Collins Aerospace to produce display avionics for the U.S. Army’s UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter.
It is not clear how or if the new contract will affect the Collins Aerospace location here in Bellevue. However, under the contract, Collins will provide support services and materials for the multi-function display avionics suite in the UH-60M and variant helicopters for the next five years, according to a press release.
Multi-function displays are the hardware inside an aircraft’s cockpit that provide video and graphical information to pilots about aircraft systems and the surrounding environment. The Black Hawk is the Army’s combat-utility helicopter, performing assault, medical evacuation, search and rescue and transport missions.
"Collins Aerospace is a cutting-edge technology supplier for our military and a driving force in the economic vitality of Cedar Rapids and northeast Iowa,” Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer said. “Congratulations to Collins on this major contract to ensure our military is equipped with the best equipment to keep pilots safe and perform essential combat and peace-time missions."
