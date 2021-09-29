During the 2021 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Fill the Boot campaign, the dedicated members of the Bellevue Fire Department took to the streets and continued a 67-year tradition of transforming lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.
On Friday, September 3, Bellevue Fire Fighters Filled the Boot for MDA and were able to raise an outstanding $1,341 thanks to the generosity of the Bellevue community.
“The fire fighters from Bellevue have once again gone above and beyond for MDA’s families during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign,” said National Manager, Jillian Harper. “We are so grateful for their dedication and for the generosity of those in the Bellevue community who have helped to raise critical funds for research and care.
In addition to Fill the Boot drives, fire fighter contributions from year-round local events, help support MDA’s efforts to raise awareness and provide professional and public education about neuromuscular diseases.
Funds raised through Bellevue’s Fill the Boot help MDA save lives and provide equal access for the neuromuscular disability community. Contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as educational programs, and multi-disciplinary medical teams at the MDA Care Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. They also help send local kids to a transformative experience at MDA Summer Camp, that has continued virtually throughout the pandemic - all at no cost to families.
