Weather Alert

.FORECASTS WERE LOWERED THIS MORNING FROM YESTERDAY AS RAINFALL IN THE PAST 24 HOURS WAS LESS THAN EXPECTED. THE LOWER RAINFALL WILL PRODUCE LESSER INFLOWS FROM THE TRIBUTARIES, ESPECIALLY THE ROCK RIVER. LOWERED INFLOWS FROM THE ROCK RIVER SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED THE EXPECTED LEVELS ON THE MISSISSIPPI FROM ROCK ISLAND LD15 DOWNSTREAM. RAIN IS STILL EXPECTED ACROSS THE REGION OVER THE NEXT WEEK SO CREST FORECASTS WILL CHANGE AND WILL LIKELY GO HIGHER THAN THESE CURRENT FORECASTS. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 9:30 AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 18.0 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE. * RECENT ACTIVITY, THE RIVER JUST ROSE ABOVE MODERATE FLOOD STAGE, 18.0 FEET. * FORECAST, RISE TO 20.3 FEET NEXT WEDNESDAY. CHANGES CAN BE EXPECTED IN THE CREST FORECAST IF RAINFALL FORECASTS IN THE COMING DAYS CHANGE AND AS ADDITIONAL FORECAST RAIN IS ADDED TO THE RIVER FORECAST. * IMPACT, AT 20.0 FEET, WATER REACHES THE BASE OF THE FLOOD WALL AT THE ICE HARBOR. MOST OF THE HOUSES ON THE RIVER SIDE OF THE EAST DUBUQUE LEVEE ARE IN WATER. &&