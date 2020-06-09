Sixteen more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 622 people as of 10 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 260 from Monday for a total 22, 719 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County stayed at 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least 12 cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials.
A total of 197,340 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 13,244 are recovered as of 10 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Tuesday that Region 5 had 25 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with three of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 11 in intensive care units, and six people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 480 inpatient beds, 75 ICU beds and 196 ventilators available.
On Tuesday, the state reported 255 people were hospitalized with 16 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Eighty-two people were in intensive care units, with 51 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.