As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, 1710 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).

Jackson County has four cases. Clinton County has a total of 33 cases.

Information on deaths and hospitalizations had not been updated as of noon Monday, but as of Sunday 41 Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Also, as of Sunday there has been a total of 16,005 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. There were 129 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, and 674 who have been discharged and are recovering at home.

On Sunday, the IDPH reported a total of 1,587 cases, but noted that the “results do not reflect a complete 24-hour cycle of testing as IDPH is currently transitioning to new reporting time frames.”

Total cases by county reported Iowa as of noon Monday:

One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Butler, Carroll, Cass, Dickinson, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Howard, Kossuth, Montgomery, Taylor, Union, Worth, and Wright

2 cases: Buena Vista, Chickasaw, Clarke, Clay, Delaware, Hamilton, Hardin, Keokuk, Lee, Madison, Mills, Mitchell, Osceola, Webster, and Winnebago

3 cases: Hancock, Marion, Obrien, and Page

4 cases: Boone, Bremer, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, and Plymouth

5 cases: Des Moines, Fayette, Mahaska, and Winneshiek

6 cases: Crawford, Monona, Poweshiek, Shelby, and Wapello

7 cases: Clayton, Iowa, and Sioux

8 cases: Buchanan, Story, and Van Buren

10 cases: Jones

12 cases: Harrison, Jasper, and Pottawattamie

13 cases: Cerro Gordo

14 cases: Warren

19 cases: Woodbury

20 cases: Benton and Henry

21 cases: Cedar

23 cases: Allamakee

33 cases: Clinton

35 cases: Dubuque

36 cases: Dallas

37 cases: Marshall

62 cases: Blackhawk

79 cases: Louisa

89 cases: Washington

101 cases: Tama

102 cases: Muscatine

118 cases: Scott

195 cases: Polk

210 cases: Johnson

258 cases: Linn

Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department. For more information on COVID-19 and community mitigation strategies visit idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.