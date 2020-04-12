As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, 1710 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Jackson County has four cases. Clinton County has a total of 33 cases.
Information on deaths and hospitalizations had not been updated as of noon Monday, but as of Sunday 41 Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Also, as of Sunday there has been a total of 16,005 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. There were 129 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, and 674 who have been discharged and are recovering at home.
On Sunday, the IDPH reported a total of 1,587 cases, but noted that the “results do not reflect a complete 24-hour cycle of testing as IDPH is currently transitioning to new reporting time frames.”
Total cases by county reported Iowa as of noon Monday:
One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Butler, Carroll, Cass, Dickinson, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Howard, Kossuth, Montgomery, Taylor, Union, Worth, and Wright
2 cases: Buena Vista, Chickasaw, Clarke, Clay, Delaware, Hamilton, Hardin, Keokuk, Lee, Madison, Mills, Mitchell, Osceola, Webster, and Winnebago
3 cases: Hancock, Marion, Obrien, and Page
4 cases: Boone, Bremer, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, and Plymouth
5 cases: Des Moines, Fayette, Mahaska, and Winneshiek
6 cases: Crawford, Monona, Poweshiek, Shelby, and Wapello
7 cases: Clayton, Iowa, and Sioux
8 cases: Buchanan, Story, and Van Buren
10 cases: Jones
12 cases: Harrison, Jasper, and Pottawattamie
13 cases: Cerro Gordo
14 cases: Warren
19 cases: Woodbury
20 cases: Benton and Henry
21 cases: Cedar
23 cases: Allamakee
33 cases: Clinton
35 cases: Dubuque
36 cases: Dallas
37 cases: Marshall
62 cases: Blackhawk
79 cases: Louisa
89 cases: Washington
101 cases: Tama
102 cases: Muscatine
118 cases: Scott
195 cases: Polk
210 cases: Johnson
258 cases: Linn
Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department. For more information on COVID-19 and community mitigation strategies visit idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.
