Girls

Marquette 60

EdCo 22

At Edgewood:

The Marquette girls pulled away from a 13-9 first quarter lead to post a 60-22 road win over the Vikings last week. Defense and the front court scoring keyed the lopsided victory. After giving up a nine point first period the Mohawk defense held the home team to single digit points four,five,four the rest of the game.

Miranda Peters, with 15 points, 7 rebounds, Ellie O’Brien 15 points and 6 rebounds, and Tori Michel 14 points and 7 rebounds, fueled the blowout. As a team they had 19 assists on 26 made baskets.

It was 50-18 when reserves took over for Marquette and finished it 60-22.

Scoring by quarter

Marquette 13 19 18 10- 60

EdCo 9 4 5 4-22

Scoring

Marquette (60)-

Ellie O’Brien 15,Miranda Peters 15, Tori Michel 14, Delaney Banowetz 6, Holly Beauchamp 2, Halle Kilburg 6, Holly Kremer 2

EdCo (22) -

Alex Schmidt 3, Eila Awulves 2, Mikayla Thein 2, Bailee Helle 7, Annie Hofmann 4, Ashley Hogan 4

Marquette 69

Lisbon 36

At Lisbon:

The Class 1A 3rd-ranked Mohawks used the middle two quarters to blow by the Lions. They outscored the Lions 46-7 including a 23-0 second quarter.

Marquette held just a 15-12 lead after one quarter. Defense and the dominate paint play of Tori Michel and Miranda Peters pushed the lead to 38-12 at halftime.

Starters mixed with reserves plus the defense pushed the lead in the 3rd to 61-19. The Lions were able to close the deficit against reserves to the 69-36 final

Michel led the Mohawks with 20 points, Peters added 16 and Holly Kremer off the bench 10 points.

Scoring by quarter

Marquette 15 23 23 8 -69

Lisbon12 0 7 17 -36

Scoring

Marquette (69)-

Holly Kremer 10, Emma Callaghan 7, Ellie o”Brien 8, Miranda Peters 16, Halle Kilburg 2, Delaney Banowetz 6, Tori Michel 20

Lisbon (36)-

M. Nelson 10, S. Rudzika 8, K.Nelson 6, P. Robinson 6, B. Bates 2, E Clark 4

Boys

EdCo 88

Marquette 40

At Edgewood:

The Mohawk boys dropped a road game to and offensive minded Viking team 88-40.

The run and gun Vikings raced out to a 28-9 lead and moved that to 54-31 at the half.

The Vikings never let up and the lead swelled to 73-31 moving into the 4th quarter.

Matt Brinker led the Mohawks with 14 points and Tristen Pfiffner added seven.

Scoring by quarter

EdCo 28 26 19 15 -88

Marquette 9 22 0 9 -40

Scoring

Marquette (40)-

Tristen Pfiffner 7, Matt Brinker 14, Jake Anderson 4, Aza Berthel 4, Nic Hager 6, Parker Mueller 2, Nolan Tracy 3

EdCo (88)-

J. Kearns 8, Q. Hess 7, B.Wiskus 5, C. Putz 18, Corey Putz 30, M. Ashline 2, K. Hansel 6, S. Staner 5, R. Ashline 4, J. Jones 3

Lisbon 67

Marquette 52

At Lisbon;

The Lions jumped out to a 16-8 first quarter lead and never looked back in a 67-52 conference win.

Balanced scoring keyed the Lions in the half. Seven players scored, no player with more than eight. The lead was 35-17 at halftime.

Matt Brinker scored six of the Mohawks’ first 17 points. Brinker and Jake Anderson each scored 13 in the game, Aza Berthel added 11, with nine in the second half.

The deficit grew to 19 by the end of the 3rd quarter and ended at 67-52.

Scoring by quarter

Lisbon 16 19 12 20 -67

Marquette 8 9 13 22 -52

Scoring

Marquette (52)

Jake Anderson 13, Matt Brinker 13, Aza Berthel 11, Parker Mueller 6, Nic Hager 4, Tristen Pfiffner 2, Evan Scott 2, Nolan Tracy 1

Lisbon (67)

T.Scott 9, K.Happel 3, L.Hall 3,W. Bennett 4, Tyler Scott 15. G. Wollum 2, A. Hansen 7, M. Allison 7, H. Niemeyer 14, C. Hall 3