Direct quotes from Iowa District Court Judge Mark R. Lawson’s June 26 ruling that the Central DeWitt Community School District violated state law:
The scope of the meeting was breathtaking in contrast to its stated purpose. In other words, this was not a minor or technical violation.
The audio recording and minutes conclusively demonstrate that, in the two-hour closed session, there is virtually no discussion of Dr. Peterson’s performance.
Dr. Peterson’s statements at the beginning of the closed session betray the actual reasons behind the closed session. He tells the board they are here to address three things: instructional material review, administrative realignment and gender/sexuality issues. He says he just wants “to bring the board along with the conversations we’re having.” This is not a performance evaluation.
What the board did address [in the closed session] were future policies and procedures the District might implement. It discussed establishing a book review committee. It discussed potential policies for selecting or removing books. It discussed parental responsibility to discuss books with their children. It discussed the possibility of improving teacher communication with parents regarding the content of books. The board then moved on to discussions of how to implement gender-neutral restrooms, to “furries,” to legal protections for transgender students, and finally to the need to release a public statement to get ahead of the negative public reaction that occurred in response to Dr. Peterson’s removal of the two books.
I strongly disagree with the District’s argument that “how” issues can be discussed in closed session because they relate to the superintendent’s performance. The “how” behind many issues is of the utmost importance to parents and students.
The removal of books, as well as proposed policies concerning transgender children, are of great interest to the public as demonstrated by the last legislative session, where laws were passed governing both issues. The board discussed these issues in detail in their closed session. This is not the transparency the IOMA [Iowa Open Meetings Law] requires.
No one in the meeting spoke up to argue the meeting was straying well beyond its stated purpose. This indicates a lack of appreciation of the requirements of the IOMA [Iowa Open Meetings Law].
The practice of calling a closed session for one purpose and then broadly discussing other topics may have been used before. The District needs to carefully review its processes and procedures for entering a closed session.
