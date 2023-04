Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Quad Cities IA IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...Iowa... Mississippi River at Bellevue LD12 affecting Jackson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Clinton Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued late tonight. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast withing the next 7 days. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Bellevue LD12. * WHEN...From Friday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects the camping areas at Blanding Landing and Pleasant Creek Recreation Areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday morning and continue rising to 18.9 feet Monday morning. Rises are expected to continue until at least the end of April. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&