Scam warning
The newspaper was made aware of a false advertisement that we published regarding a part-time job posting for a moving company.
Through some research and calls from the public, we found the ad to be a sham and have removed it from our websites and any future publications.
We apologize for any inconvenience this might have caused.
And remember, never give out your banking or credit card information to someone you don’t know, particularly if you did not initiate contact with the party.
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 33F. ENE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and snow in the morning, becoming all snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central and southeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of heavier snowfall is possible but the location of the band is uncertain at this time. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Wind: ESE @ 5 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 5 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: E @ 5 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: E @ 5 mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: E @ 6 mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: E @ 6 mph
Precip: 36% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
Precip: 56% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
Precip: 68% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
Precip: 85% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NE @ 10 mph
Precip: 97% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
